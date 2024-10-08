As of 12:30 pm, the Independents have four seats, the Congress has 35, and the BJP has 49. The INLD and BSP are leading on one seat apiece, with the Aam Aadmi Party unable to secure a lead.

Vote counting for Haryana Assembly Elections is underway/ PTI

Listen to this article Assembly election results 2024: BJP set to retain power in Haryana, leading on 49 seats x 00:00

Since it has a majority in the state house and leads on 49 seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to hold onto power in Haryana. The latest figures from the Election Commission show that the Congress is lagging with leads on 35 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congressmen Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, and Udai Bhan are among the notable contenders in their respective constituencies. Savitri Jindal, an independent, is leading in her seat as well. But in their respective races, senior BJP leader Anil Vij, INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala, and JJP candidate Dushyant Chautala all lagged behind, reported PTI.

Tight security surrounds the vote-counting process for Assembly election results 2024 which began at 8 am.

According to the report, as of 12:30 pm, the Independents have four seats, the Congress has 35, and the BJP has 49. The INLD and BSP are leading on one seat apiece, with the Aam Aadmi Party unable to secure a lead.

Chief Minister Saini, who is running from Kurukshetra's Ladwa, leads incumbent MLA Mewa Singh of the Congress by a margin of 9,632 votes. In his reelection campaign from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading Manju Hooda of the BJP by 41,077 votes, the PTI report stated.

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat of the Congress is leading BJP candidate Yogesh Kumar by 4,130 votes in the Julana seat in the Jind district.

Reportedly, the BJP held 41 seats in the previous assembly, including the seat won in a by-election in Adampur in 2022, while the Congress held 28 seats. With one representative from each of the Indian National Lok Dal and the Haryana Lokhit Party, the JJP had six MLAs. There were nine open seats and four Independents holding seats.

Among the other contenders, Savitri Jindal, an independent and the mother of Kurukshetra-born BJP MP Naveen Jindal, is leading in Hisar by 3,836 votes against Congressman Ram Niwas Rara. Kamal Gupta, a BJP MLA, trails in Hisar. Anil Vij, a former minister for the BJP, is 671 votes behind Independent Chitra Sarwara in Ambala Cantt, the PTI report added.

Devinder Kadian, a BJP dissident from Ganaur, and Rajesh Joon, a Congress rebel from Bahadurgarh, are two more important independents. Attar Lal of the BSP is leading from Ateli, 5,424 votes ahead of Arti Singh Rao of the BJP.

The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP alliance, and JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance are the contenders in this election. With the JJP's backing, the BJP has previously constituted the government in 2019.

Ninety-nine assembly constituencies in Haryana were contested by 1,031 candidates, comprising 464 Independents and 101 women. The elections were held in a single phase on October 5. Although many exit polls had indicated that the Congress would win, the BJP today seems certain to win a third term in office, the PTI report further added.