Speaking to reporters in Rohtak on Assembly election results 2024, former chief minister Hooda said the Congress "will get a majority"; asked whether his party will require any support for forming the government, he reiterated that the Congress will form the government on its own

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Pic/PTI

Assembly election results 2024: Congress will form govt on its own in Haryana, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday asserted that his party is going to form the government on its own in Haryana, where trends showed the BJP crossing the halfway mark, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak on Assembly election results 2024, former chief minister Hooda said the Congress "will get a majority", reported PTI.

Asked whether his party will require any support for forming the government, he reiterated that the Congress will form the government on its own.

"The credit will go to Rahul Gandhi ji, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, Priyanka Gandhi ji, and other leaders," Hooda said on Assembly election results 2024, reported PTI.

Real credit goes to the people of Haryana, he further added.

According to the latest trends on the Election Commission website, BJP was ahead on 49 seats, more than the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly, while Congress was leading in 35 seats, Independents in 5, BSP and INLD was ahead in one seat each.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda were ahead in their seats. However, INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala were trailing from their seats.

Congress' Vinesh Phogat was trailing from the Julana seat in Jind district where BJP's Yogesh Kumar was ahead by 3,641 votes.

The two parties have been engaged in a sea-saw battle in the state after the counting of votes began at 8 am. The early trends available on TV channels showed the Congress ahead of the BJP, but the ruling made rapid strides later.

According to EC trends available at 10.55 am, the BJP was leading in 49 seats and the Congress on 35.

Independents were leading on four seats while INLD and BSP were ahead on one seat each. The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to get off the mark.

Chief Minister Saini, who is contesting from Ladwa in Kurukshetra, was ahead by a margin of 3,070 votes over his Congress rival and sitting MLA Mewa Singh.

Congress leader Hooda, who is seeking a reelection from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, was leading by a margin of 22,182 over the BJP's Manju Hooda.

Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was trailing the Congress' Bharat Singh Beniwal by a margin of 4,999 votes. However, Abhay's son and INLD candidate Arjun Chautala was leading from the Rania seat over his grand uncle and Independent candidate Ranjit Chautala by a margin of 4,997 votes.

From the Uchana Kalan seat, Congress' Brijendra Singh was leading over his nearest BJP rival Devinder Attri by a margin of 3,177 votes, while sitting MLA and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala was trailing.

Among the Independents, Savitri Jindal, mother of BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal, was leading from Hisar seat over her nearest rival Ram Niwas Rara of the Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)