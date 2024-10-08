Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Sensex, Nifty turn flat after firm opening; NC-Cong alliance crosses the halfway mark in JK Polls and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Sensex, Nifty turn flat after firm opening

Equity benchmark indices turned flat after beginning the trade on a positive note early on Tuesday amid a weak trend in the Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 128.88 points to 81,178.88 in early trade, while the NSE Nifty went up 43.35 points to 24,839.10. Later, both the benchmark indices faced volatility and were trading with marginal gains.

Chembur fire: ‘More than 100gm gold and Rs 4 lakh cash missing,' says grief-struck family

The survivors of the fire that claimed the lives of seven of a family residing at Siddharth Nagar in Chembur have reported that valuables, including nine to 10 tolas of gold and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, are missing from the locker of a cupboard. The family has requested the police to investigate the matter, suspecting that the valuables may have been taken out after the blaze broke out early on Sunday morning. Read more

NC-Cong alliance crosses the halfway mark in JK Polls as per EC data



With the counting currently underway, the trends by the Election Commission of India have indicated that in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir National Conference and Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark with leads in 47 seats as per trends released by the Elections Commission at 10:15 AM. As per the election commission data between 3-5 rounds of counting has been completed in most of the 90 constituencies in the region. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 28 seats as of 10:15 AM.

Temperature hits 4 degrees above normal, haze obscures city skyline

Akin to the scenario witnessed on Monday, the Mumbai skyline on Tuesday too remained slightly obscured due to haze. Meanwhile, the mercury touched a new high as it was four degrees above the normal temperature on October 8. According to India Meteorological Department's latest Mumbai weather update, the city's maximum temperature at 8.30 am, as recorded by Santacruz observatory was 36.5 degrees Celcius which is 4.1 degrees above the normal temperature. Read more

"Suryakumar Yadav gives you freedom": Mayank Yadav opens up on his debut

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy were expectedly nervous ahead of their India debut in the first T20 International against Bangladesh here but the newcomers said skipper Suryakumar Yadav helped them stay calm with his comforting words. Read more

Up and about: Singham Again cast Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh at trailer launch

At the trailer launch of Rohit Shetty's latest, Ranveer Singh revealed that Deepika Padukone was pregnant during the film's shoot. Kareena Kapoor Khan was excited to reunite with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Read more