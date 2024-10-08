According to India Meteorological Department's latest Mumbai weather update, the city's maximum temperature at 8.30 am, as recorded by Santacruz observatory was 36.5 degrees Celcius which is 4.1 degrees above the normal temperature.

Akin to the scenario witnessed on Monday, the Mumbai skyline on Tuesday too remained slightly obscured due to haze. Meanwhile, the mercury touched a new high as it was four degrees above the normal temperature on October 8.

According to India Meteorological Department's latest Mumbai weather update, the city's maximum temperature at 8.30 am, as recorded by Santacruz observatory was 36.5 degrees Celcius which is 4.1 degrees above the normal temperature. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 34.5 degrees which was 2.6 degrees above the normal temperature.

IMD's latest weather update forecasted a "mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards evening/night and there's a possibility of drizzle" for the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

The weather department, in its Mumbai weather update, stated that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees Celcius while the minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

As per the Mumbai weather update, the city's temperature at 9.50 am was 34.8 degrees Celcius with the relative humidity at 89 per cent. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.

Mumbai weather update: City's AQI slips to 'moderate'

On Tuesday (October 8), the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather update, said the city's air quality dipped to 'moderate' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 112 at 9.50 am.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai--per the SAMEER app dashboard, showed 'moderate' AQI. However, the AQI of Shivaji Nagar had slipped further into the 'poor' category after just a week of dry spell. Shivaji Nagar's AQI was 269.

Among the areas that recorded 'moderate' air quality Bandra Kurla Complex and Sewri fared the worst with an AQI of 187. Deonar was second to the areas with an AQI of 143. Siddharth Nagar in Worli recorded an AQI of 132.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, which had been recording 'good' air quality also slipped to 'moderate' with an AQI of 139. Meanwhile, Thane too recorded a 'moderate' AQI of 119.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources generate fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the environment, which can penetrate the lungs and cause heart problems, respiratory diseases, and other health issues.

There are various projects in place to improve Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented laws on car emissions, regulated dust areas at construction sites, and incentives for electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also launched the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.

BMC, this year, will be deploying 106 tankers, each equipped with a 6,000-litre capacity and high-pressure jet sprays to spray water and combat air pollution.