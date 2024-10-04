A spike in temperature, coupled with high humidity levels will make Mumbaikars face uncomfortable conditions this October

People in Bandra cover their faces as the temperature soars. Pics/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: City faces unrelenting October heat as temperatures reach 35.9 degrees C x 00:00

With the monsoon behind us, Mumbai is once again in the grip of sweltering heat. The city has been experiencing a sharp rise in temperatures, a phenomenon often referred to as “October heat”. The meteorologists have predicted uncomfortable weather conditions for the coming weeks, with temperatures fluctuating between 33°C and 35°C. On Monday (September 30), the temperature in Santacruz soared from 33.5°C to a blistering 35.9°C in a single day, while Colaba recorded 33°C.

The spike in temperature, coupled with high humidity levels—71 per cent in Santacruz and 81 per cent in Colaba—has left Mumbaikars battling uncomfortable conditions. India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Tuesday’s (October 1) readings showed Santacruz recording 33.5°C and Colaba at 32.8°C, both about one degree above the seasonal average.

On Thursday, the IMD recorded 33.8°C at Colaba and 32.9°C at Santacruz observatory, while the relative humidity recorded at the two observatories remained at 69 per cent and 70 per cent, respectively. The meteorologists have asked the people to brace for hotter conditions through the rest of the month. According to the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the heatwave is a result of dry air brought in by easterly winds, along with the typical dry spell that follows monsoon withdrawal.

An anticyclone over North Maharashtra has created a temperature inversion, trapping heat near the surface, and foggy mornings are becoming more frequent due to trapped moisture and calm atmospheric conditions. Rajesh Kapadia, a weather expert from Vagaries of Weather, told mid-day, “As the monsoon season comes to an end, we are seeing clearer skies, and temperatures in Mumbai are expected to rise to 33°C to 35°C.



Women trying to protect themselves from the heat in Bandra on Thursday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Moderate thundershowers may provide some relief in the first week of October, but hotter days will dominate.” He said the monsoon is not expected to officially withdraw until after October 10, with showers likely around October 6 during the early days of Navratri. For now, Mumbaikars are advised to stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest time of the day.