Maharashtra Assembly polls: Mumbai Metro One extends operating hours for polls

Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

On the voting day on Nov 20, the first metro services from both Versova and Ghatkopar stations will start as early as 4am and the last metro service from both terminals will run until 1am, an official statement said

Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Metro One has announced the extension of its operating hours for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, an official statement said on Thursday.


It said that the extended hours will assist the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in facilitating the travel needs of election staff on the critical day of voting and beyond.


The Maharashtra elections are scheduled to take place on November 20, with the vote counting set for November 23.


The statement said that recognising the need for election officials to reach their respective polling stations early and stay late to secure materials and ensure the integrity of the voting process, Mumbai Metro One has decided to extend its operational hours on election day.

It said that On 20th November, the first metro services from both Versova and Ghatkopar stations will start as early as 4am, allowing election officers and other personnel to reach polling stations on time. The last metro service from both terminals will run until 1am on 21st November.

The extension comes in response to a request made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as the Mumbai Metro One corridor connects several key stations along both the Western and Central Railways, making it an essential transport link for election staff, the statement said.

It further said that the extension of operational hours is part of Mumbai Metro One’s broader commitment to public service and social responsibility for upcoming polls.

The Election staff typically need to reach polling stations early, often before 5am, to prepare for the day’s proceedings. After the voting ends, many officers remain at the polling booths to collect, secure, and transport election materials and machines, necessitating late-night travel options.

