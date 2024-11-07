MNS' Amit Thackeray is fighting his debut polls from the Mahim seat, while Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's and sitting MLA Sarvankar are also in the fray

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra polls: No need to campaign for party candidate in Mahim as it is our constituency, says Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that there was no need to campaign for his party candidate in Mahim, a seat where his estranged cousin Raj Thackeray's son Amit and ruling Shiv Sena's Sadanand Sarvankar are in the fray, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that Mahim was his party's seat, he said there was lack of time to hold a rally in each and every constituency of the state.

Uddhav Thackeray, however, said the party has approached the authorities, seeking permission to hold a rally at the Shivaji Park in Dadar on November 17. Shivaji Park falls in Mahim assembly segment, according to the PTI.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Amit Thackeray is fighting his debut polls from the Mahim seat, while Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mahesh Sawant and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's and sitting MLA Sarvankar are also in the fray.

"I don't need to campaign in Mahim. It is my constituency. It is Shiv Sena's constituency," Uddhav Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai on Thursday.

Mahim, which covers areas like Dadar, has a special place for Shiv Sena, rival Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The undivided Shiv Sena and MNS were formed in Mahim. The seat has been represented by the Sena for the last four decades, barring in 2009 when the MNS won it.

"There was one rally in Mumbai (the Maha Vikas Aghadi rally at BKC on November 6) and another on November 17. I am (campaigning) outside Mumbai because I have faith in Mumbaikars (that they will back his party)," Uddhav Thackeray said, as per the PTI.

The former chief minister cited the paucity of time to hold rallies in every constituency.

"It is not the case that if I don't go to any constituency I am ignoring it. Even if I address four-five rallies every day, I cannot complete all the constituencies. Looking at the travel time and the factors like the scorching sun, I don't think holding more than four rallies in a day is possible," Uddhav Thackeray said, the news agency reported.

He said his party has sought Shivaji Park in Dadar to hold its rally on November 17, which is also the death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

"We have sought permission because that is the last evening of campaigning. November 17 is also the anniversary of Shiv Sena Pramukh. Lakhs of Shiv Sainiks come there and they will also come there this year," he said.

Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray was cremated at the Shivaji Park.

"So, we are telling the Election Commission and police not to complicate the matter. Shiv Sainiks are anyway going to come there and you cannot stop them. No model code of conduct is applicable here. So to avoid any tussle, they should allow us to hold a rally on November 17," he added, the PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)