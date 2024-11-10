Do they want the people of Dharavi to stay in shambles and slums forever? Why are there no marches for other redevelopment projects that have been pending in Mumbai for years?” Shewale asked

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale, on Sunday, alleged that “Dalit hatred” and “hatred of hardworking workers” were the root causes behind the opposition of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to the Dharavi redevelopment project for the past several years.

“Do they want the people of Dharavi to stay in shambles and slums forever? Why are there no marches for other redevelopment projects that have been pending in Mumbai for years?” Shewale asked, speaking at a press conference held at Balasaheb Thackeray Bhavan at Nariman Point.

A few days ago, Uddhav Thackeray announced that he will cancel the tender for the Dharavi redevelopment project if MVA is voted to power in Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

"Actually, Dharavi Vidhan Sabha is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes. As a son of Dharavi, I, and thousands of locals, have faced many questions as I spent my childhood in Dharavi. Dharavi is home to a large number of Dalits, Valmikis, Kunchikorves, Nadars, and many other communities. By opposing the Dharavi redevelopment, injustice is being done indirectly to the people of these various communities for many years," he said.

Rahul Shewale asked why Shiv Sena had not taken out any march for the development of the Khandke Building at Dadar, where Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray had stayed in his earlier days. "It is a shame that the dream of many to redevelop the Bhide Building behind the Shiv Sena Bhavan could not be fulfilled till the end of their lives."

“While the question of redevelopment of RK Building in Dadar, Patra Chal in Goregaon, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar, many old buildings in Wadala, Gaothan - Koliwada in Mumbai, and refugee settlements in Mumbai is pending, the Maha Vikas Aghadi only and only shows false sympathy towards Dharavikars and sabotages their redevelopment.”

“What exactly is behind this, is the question that common Dharavikars have been asking. Do they want working people in Dharavi to live in adverse conditions for years? Should they not get basic facilities? Should Dharavikars not get updated healthcare facilities?” Shewale asked.