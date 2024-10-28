Breaking News
Maharashtra Assembly election: BJP releases third list with 25 names; Versova MLA retained; Fadnavis aide gets ticket from Vidarbha

Maharashtra Assembly election: BJP releases third list with 25 names; Versova MLA retained; Fadnavis aide gets ticket from Vidarbha 

Updated on: 28 October,2024 04:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20 and the counting for the polls is scheduled three days later. Earlier in the day, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar filed their nominations for the polls

Representational Pic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, October 28, released its third list for the Maharashtra Assembly election.


In the third list, the party has given tickets to 25 candidates, including Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis' former officer on special duty, Sumeet Wankhede, from Arvi in Vidarbha. 


It has also retained legislator Bharti Lavekar for the Versova Assembly constituency. 


See full list here: 

The Maharashtra Assembly election will be held on November 20 and the counting for the polls is scheduled three days later.  

Thane will be with Mahayuti, says Devendra Fadnavis

Earlier in the day, CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar filed their nominations for the polls. CM Shinde's Shiv Sena and Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) form the ruling alliance with BJP in the state. 

While speaking to reporters in Thane, Deputy CM Fadnavis said that Shinde would win the Maharashtra Assembly election with record votes, news agency ANI reported. 

"Thane always had saffron colour, and it will be the same. CM Eknath Shinde is going to file his nomination. He will win the election with record votes, he will break his own record. Thane will be with Mahayuti", he said.

Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Pawar filed his nomination papers from the Baramati Assembly seat. He will be facing his nephew and Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Yugendra, who has been given a ticket from NCP (SP).

Pawar said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would form the government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people.

"Our alliance will work to resolve the issues. Issues like inflation, unemployment, various questions of farmers, women, adivasis, the poor," he said.

He also criticised the Mahayuti ruling alliance for not resolving the issues of the people.

"We want to change the government in Maharashtra. There are a lot of issues of the people of the state that are pending because the people who are in power currently have not resolved them. We will take all the issues in front of the people of Maharashtra and prepare them for the change in the state", he added.

(With ANI inputs)

