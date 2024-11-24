Breaking News
Maharashtra election result: Supriya Sule vows to rebuild NCP (SP) with renewed commitment

Updated on: 24 November,2024 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The NCP (SP), which won 10 seats in the Maharashtra election, respects people's mandate and pledged to work towards a capable, inclusive and progressive state, Sule said

Supriya Sule. File Pic/PTI

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP SP) leader Supriya Sule on Sunday said vowed to rebuild the party with renewed commitment. 


The NCP (SP), which won 10 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, respects people's mandate and pledged to work towards a capable, inclusive and progressive state, Sule said.


In a statement on X, the Supriya Sule promised to rebuild their party and said it would move forward with determination despite its dismal show. Her party and its Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) collectively bagged only 46 of the state's 288 assembly seats.


"We respect and humbly accept the verdict of the people in the assembly elections. This result is a moment for deep reflection and renewal. We will introspect, learn, and rebuild with honesty, hard work, and an unshakable commitment to the values we stand for," Sule stated in a social media post.

She stressed that her party was committed to creating a capable, inclusive, and progressive Maharashtra.

¿Our vision of a capable, inclusive, and progressive Maharashtra remains unchanged. We reaffirm our pledge to fight for the rights, dignity, and self-respect of farmers, workers, women, youth, and every marginalised section of society,¿ Sule stated.

Sule said that her party will continue to carry forward the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and social reformers like Jyotiba Phule.

"We are determined to carry forward the timeless ideals of Shiv-Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar with renewed energy and purpose," she wrote on X.

Supriya Sule congratulated those who had won in the elections.

"We hope you will serve Maharashtra with dedication and prioritise the welfare of every citizen," she said.

The MP, the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, expressed gratitude to the voters, party workers, their MVA allies and the authorities for facilitating the elections.

"A heartfelt thank you to all voters, the diligent workers and leaders of NCP (SP), our Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, the Election Commission, police, administration, media, and everyone who contributed to making this election a vibrant celebration of democracy," Sule added, according to the PTI.

Sule said the party would remain focused on its goals and continue its efforts to serve the people of Maharashtra.

"We remain steadfast. Our fight continues with humility, with courage, and with the hope of building a Maharashtra that fulfils the dreams of its people," she added, as per the PTI.

Sharad Pawar suffered the worst-ever defeat in his political career in Maharashtra polls with the NCP faction led by him winning only 10 seats in the 288-member House. His MVA partners Congress and Sena (UBT) got 16 and 20 seats, respectively, the news agency reported.

The ruling Mahayuti scored a massive victory with the BJP winning 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde emerging victorious in 57, and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar grabbing 41 seats.

(with PTI inputs)

