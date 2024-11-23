Breaking News
Updated on: 23 November,2024 06:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Varun Sardesai won the Bandra East Assembly constituency against sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique by 11,365 votes

Zeeshan Siddique and Varun Sardesai. Pics/Satej Shinde

Sitting Bandra East MLA and Ajit Pawar-led NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique accepted his defeat after the Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024 was announced on Saturday.


In a post on X, Zeeshan Siddique wrote, "I humbly accept the mandate of the people of my vandre east assembly constituency. I wish Varun all the best. I promise to continue working hard towards the development and betterment of Vandre east, Mumbai and Maharashtra. I thank each one of you who trusted me and voted for me and stood by me during these tough times."



Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Varun Sardesai won the Bandra East Assembly constituency against sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique by 11,365 votes, according to the Election Commission data.

Earlier, the two young political leaders were seen visiting the counting centers on Saturday while the counting of votes were underway.

The Bandra East assembly contest was in limelight following the killing of Zeeshan’s father Baba Siddique allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Baba Siddique was shot dead outside Zeeshan's office in Bandra east last month. Days later, Zeeshan had joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Meanwhile, for the Shiv Sena (UBT), Bandra East Assembly constituency holds a special significance since the Thackeray residence Matoshree falls in the Bandra East constituency.

Zeeshan had contested the 2019 Maharashtra assembly election from a Congress ticket from the Vandre East (Bandra East) assembly constituency and won.

The Thackeray camp views the seat as prestigious. Historically, it was won by the undivided Shiv Sena in 2009 and 2014, but they lost it in 2019 when Zeeshan secured victory on a Congress ticket.

Following the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, the Shiv Sena (UBT) had intensified its efforts in the constituency, fielding Varun Sardesai who is also Aaditya Thackeray's cousin.

Uddhav Thackeray had reportedly assigned his key strategist, Anil Parab, also the vibhag pramukh for the area, to ensure Varun Sardesai’s success.

The constituency represents a cross-section of society, encompassing slum clusters along the railways, MHADA buildings in Kherwadi, the Government Colony and BKC.

The constituency comprises Marathi-speaking voters, Muslims, Dalits and a mix of economic classes—from slums to new residential towers.

