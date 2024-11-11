Addressing the rally, CM Dhami praised PM Modi's leadership, pointing out major development projects across Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, such as a national highway network and the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, which is under construction

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements as he campaigned for BJP and the ruling alliance in the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

CM Dhami campaigned for BJP leader and Mahayuti candidate from Mumbai's Bandra West Assembly constituency, Ashish Shelar, and addressed an election rally.

Addressing the rally, CM Dhami praised PM Modi's leadership, pointing out major development projects across Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, such as a national highway network and the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, which is under construction.

"In Maharashtra, more than 50 lakh people have benefited from the Ujjwala scheme, and the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has changed lives. Roads reach even the border areas in Uttarakhand and connect our four dhams," an official release said quoting the Chief Minister, reported ANI.

Underlining the Central Government's progress, he also pointed to projects like the Mumbai Coastal Road and India's longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, which have enhanced travel and infrastructure on the western coast.

"The BJP delivers on its promises. Historic changes like the removal of Article 370, the end of triple talaq, 33 per cent reservation for women, and the construction of the Ram Temple are proof," he outlined, reported ANI.

Slamming the opposition parties, Dhami contrasted the BJP's development focus with what he called the "corruption, appeasement, and nepotism" of Congress and the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, Maha Vikas Aghadi, reported ANI.

"The opposition's vision is limited to their own families; they have looted and betrayed the people of Maharashtra," he said, further accusing opposition leaders of halting development and encouraging corruption.

"Congress and NCP leaders talk about bringing back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but the people of Maharashtra will teach them a lesson by giving a huge majority to the BJP in the elections," he said as quoted in the release, reported ANI.

"In the upcoming elections, the people of Maharashtra will teach such opposition parties a lesson and will make BJP candidates win with a huge majority," the release added, quoting Dhami, reported ANI.

During the rally, CM Dhami also highlighted the importance of the Uttarakhand community's support in the state elections. He acknowledged the Uttarakhand community's role in Maharashtra's electoral landscape.

"The silver jubilee year of our state has begun, and it is a matter of pride to see so many women in traditional Pahadi dress," the official release quoting Dhami said, reported ANI.

The Chief Minister urged all present to pledge their support for Ashish Shelar in the upcoming November 20 election. To help Uttarakhand residents reach Mumbai for the elections, he noted that trains are being operated from different parts of Uttarakhand.

Dhami praised Shelar's genuine support for the Uttarakhand community in Maharashtra.

"Ashish Shelar cares for every Uttarakhandi from the heart. All Uttarakhandis are as members of his family," he said, reported ANI.

Highlighting the contributions of Uttarakhand natives in Maharashtra, Dhami encouraged community members to spread awareness for Shelar's campaign.

"People of Uttarakhand have an important role in Maharashtra's elections. We must go door to door, talk to voters, and urge them to vote for the BJP," the release quoted Dhami saying, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)