BMC union demands early declaration of Diwali bonus ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections

Updated on: 16 September,2024 07:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

The Municipal Mazdoor Sangh, headed by MP Ramdash Athawale, has demanded a Rs. 40,000 Diwali bonus for employees of the BMC

BMC headquarters. File Pic

Every year, a fortnight before Diwali, employees' unions expect a Diwali bonus. But, with Maharashtra Assembly elections around the corner and the code of conduct likely to be announced at any time, one of the unions has already demanded the bonus, the officials said.


The Municipal Mazdoor Sangh, headed by MP Ramdash Athawale, has demanded a Rs. 40,000 Diwali bonus for employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



The union has requested the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Municipal Commissioner to grant an ex-gratia bonus to employees.


Prakash Jadhav, General Secretary of the union, mentioned in a letter that the bonus should be announced before the code of conduct for the assembly election is implemented.

There is speculation that the elections will be held in November.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a Diwali bonus of Rs. 26,000 for BMC employees last year on November 8. Diwali 2023 was celebrated from November 10 to 15.

The opposition criticized the government for the delay in announcing the bonus.

