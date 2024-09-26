Under 'Mahavijay Samvad' campaign, two party leaders will visit every assembly constituency in the state and hold public meetings, MP Shrikant Shinde said

Shiv Sena's Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde along with other party leaders on Thursday. Pic/CM Shinde's office

The CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday announced 'Mahavijay Samvad', a public outreach campaign, for all constituencies in state to strengthen the party organisation ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, reported the PTI.

During the public outreach campaign, the work done by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would be highlighted.

Addressing a news conference, Shiv Sena's Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde said their women, youth and social media wings will be a part of the initiative starting Friday.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will likely be held in November, as per the PTI.

Under this campaign, Shrikant Shinde said, two party leaders will visit every assembly constituency in the state and hold public meetings.

Six assembly segments will be covered daily as part of the outreach programme, which will also include interactions at 'shakhas' (party offices).

Purvesh Sarnaik, the executive president of Yuva Sena, will start the campaign from the Bhiwandi Rural constituency, said Shrikant Shinde, according to the PTI.

The women's wing of the party has been tasked to take to the people flagship schemes like 'Mukhymantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme', which provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women, and the one that ensures free education to girls.

Shrikant Shinde said that their social media wing chief Rahul Kanal will visit the assembly constituencies in Nandurbar, Nashik, Dhule, Shirdi and Ahmednagar districts as part of the outreach programme.

In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP bagged 105 seats, followed by undivided NCP (56) and Shiv Sena (54), and Congress (44). Since then, Shiv Sena has split, with one faction being led by CM Shinde and the other headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP under Ajit Pawar are partners in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, while the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar and Congress form the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi had won 30 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the recently held Lok Sabha elections 2024, while one seat went to a Congress rebel. The Congress led in the state with 13 wins.

