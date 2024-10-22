Breaking News
Mumbai court acquits man of rape charges due to 11-month live-in agreement
Baba Siddique murder: Police claim suspects are not cooperating in investigation
Pak still trying to spill blood in Kashmir: LG
After 114 hoax calls, aviation ministry announces measures to bolster airport security
Anand Dighe’s nephew Kedar joins poll race, eyes Thane seat
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Eknath Shinde has promised his people to give them Rs 50 crore each to win polls says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Eknath Shinde has promised his people to give them Rs 50 crore each to win polls, says Sanjay Raut

Updated on: 22 October,2024 01:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to 288 Assembly seats in the State

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Eknath Shinde has promised his people to give them Rs 50 crore each to win polls, says Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Eknath Shinde has promised his people to give them Rs 50 crore each to win polls, says Sanjay Raut
x
00:00

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised Rs 50 crore to each MLA to secure their election victories, reported news agency ANI.


Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said "Yesterday, there were 2 vehicles which had almost Rs 15 crores in them. As I had said earlier, Eknath Shinde has promised his people to give them Rs 50 crore each to win elections, it was the first instalment of Rs 15 crore," reported ANI.


"There were two vehicles, they let go of one after receiving a call as the inspector that was on duty there was in service of the MLA earlier. Almost 150 MLAs of the state have received Rs 15 crore each by now," Raut alleged, reported ANI.


His statement comes after Pune Rural Police seized cash worth Rs 5 crore at Khed Shivapur toll booth during a Nakabandi late evening on October 21.

"A total of Rs 5 crore cash was found in the car during Nakabandi by Pune Rural Police at Khed Shivapur toll Naka... Four people who were travelling in the car including the driver were questioned," Pune Rural SP, Pankaj Deshmukh said, reported ANI.

"Cash has been handed over to officials of the Income Tax Department for further probe," Pune Rural SP, Pankaj Deshmukh said, reported ANI.

This comes as Maharashtra prepares for a single-phase election on November 20, with counting set for November 23.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to 288 Assembly seats in the State. The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde Maharashtra Assembly Polls Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK