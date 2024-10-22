The unaccounted cash was seized on Monday evening near Khed-Shivapur plaza on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Rs 5 cr seized from car in Pune; Sanjay Raut alleges Shinde-led Sena link x 00:00

An official said that the Pune rural police have seized Rs 5 crore in cash from a car amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unaccounted cash was seized on Monday evening near Khed-Shivapur plaza on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official said.

"A car travelling towards Satara was intercepted during nakabandi. A search led to the seizure of Rs 5 crore cash from the vehicle's four occupants. The money is being counted by police and district election officials. A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway," the Pune rural police official said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a post on X on Monday night claimed "Rs 15 crore" has been seized from a car belonging to an MLA from the Shiv Sena (which is led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde).

576 complaints of Maharashtra poll code violation received on EC's cVIGIL app: Official

As many as 576 complaints of the violation of the code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 have been received on the cVIGIL app of the Election Commission since October 15, an official said on October 19.

Out of these, 563 complaints (or 98 per cent) have been resolved, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Kulkarni stated in a release.

Various enforcement agencies of the state government have seized illegal money, liquor, drugs, and precious metals collectively valued at Rs 14.90 crore, he said.

cVIGIL application connects vigilant citizens with the District Control Room, Returning Officer and Flying Squads Teams. With this app, citizens can immediately report incidents of political misconduct within minutes and without having to rush to the office of the returning officer.

As soon as the complaint is sent on this app, the complainant will receive a unique ID through which the person will be able to track the complaint on their mobile.

After receiving a complaint, a team is assigned the responsibility to conduct an inquiry and initiate suitable action.

After the poll code came into force, various advertisements comprising wall paintings, posters, banners, cutouts, and flex banners planted on government and private land and in public places have been removed, the official said.

Similarly, a process has been initiated to take action on advertisements without permission, said Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, the state government departments have been instructed not to select beneficiaries under any welfare scheme of the government as the poll code is in place. Similarly, no new schemes can be announced and permission of the poll body will be mandatory for the distribution of welfare scheme funds.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from PTI)