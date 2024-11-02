he controversy began when Arvind Sawant, an MP of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, allegedly referred to Shaina as "imported maal"

Shaina NC. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Objectification and outraging modesty of women not a small problem, says Shaina NC, slams Arvind Sawant's remark x 00:00

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Saturday strongly condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's "imported maal" remark, stating that objectification of women, and outraging the modesty of women is not a small problem, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Shaina said, "FIR has been registered in Nagpada police station under Sections 79 and 356(2) outraging the modesty of women. The Election Commission and Women Commission have also taken cognizance. This is a fight for the respect of women... Objectification of women, and outraging the Modesty of women is not a small problem. The truth will be in front of everyone in the video but this mindset and perverted mentality is visible."

The controversy began when Arvind Sawant, an MP of the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, allegedly referred to Shaina as "imported maal," saying, "Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does," reported ANI.

In response, Shaina NC filed a complaint against him at the Nagpada Police Station over his comment.

Notably, police have registered an FIR under Sections 79 and 356(2) for outraging the modesty of women, and the Election Commission and Women Commission have taken cognizance against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant's "imported maal" remark against Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC and said that if Balasaheb Thackeray were alive, he would have broken his mouth.

Shinde termed Sawant's remarks as "unfortunate" and said that no amount of criticism is enough for him.

Speaking to ANI, CM Shinde said, "It's very unfortunate. Speaking ill of a woman is highly condemnable, and no amount of criticism is enough. Claiming to follow Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology, their actions reveal their true nature. If Balasaheb were alive, he would have been strongly condemned and would have broken his mouth. Their character is exposed by their actions, MVA earlier defamed our women, and sisters in Guwahati. In the upcoming elections, women will surely teach a lesson to those who disrespect them."

However, after facing backlash for his "imported maal" remark, Arvind Sawant on Friday claimed that he did not mention Shaina's name.

"I never mentioned her name. I only said that someone who is an outsider will not be able to work here. It's their habit to create uproar," he said while speaking to ANI.

Sawant further said he has always respected women and accused his opponents of trying to tarnish his reputation.

"They file defamation cases, yet it is they who are defaming me. I condemn their intent. I have been in politics for 55 years, and have always respected women. Those who are supporting her - ask them to answer whatever questions I have asked... Shaina NC is my friend, she has worked for me, and I respect her... They are 'satta jihadi' people, as our leader Uddhav Thackeray says," Sawant added.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)