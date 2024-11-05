Reportedly, Sunil Raut, while addressing a rally for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, called his rival from Shiv Sena, Suvarna Karanje a "bali ka bakra (goat)". NCW also expressed its strong disapproval, stating that such remarks were not only unacceptable but also undermine the principles of equality and respect for women.

Sanjay Raut and Sunil Raut

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a first information report (FIR) against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) legislator Sunil Raut, is the brother of Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut, for allegedly making offensive remarks against his rival Shiv Sena candidate Suvarna Karanje, an officer said.

The development comes after the National Commission for Women (NCW) called for police action against Sunil Raut. NCW condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made by Sunil Raut, who will be contesting against Karanje from the Vikhroli Assembly Constituency and said the comments are "unacceptable and contrary to the values of equity and equality" enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

The Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be held on November 20.

Reportedly, Sunil Raut, while addressing an election rally in Tagore Nagar area on October 27, called Karanje a "bali ka bakra (goat)".

The comments were captured on video and subsequently went viral on social media, news agency PTI reported.

In a statement, the NCW expressed its strong disapproval, stating that such remarks were not only unacceptable but also undermine the principles of equality and respect for women. The commission also emphasised that the police's filing of a case was a crucial step, as such statements could damage the electoral atmosphere and harm the dignity of women. The NCW took suo motu cognisance of the matter and urged the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, to take stringent action and submit a detailed report within three working days.

According to PTI, Sanjay Raut dismissed the case as a "baseless attempt to target" his party. He accused the authorities of filing false cases against Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and workers, vowing to settle scores after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 are out on November 23. "False cases will be lodged against us, and we may be jailed. We are not afraid of this. We expect more cases, but we will settle accounts after November 23," Raut said.

Cancel Sunil Raut's candidacy: Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanded that Sunil Raut's candidacy for the Vikhroli seat be cancelled on the grounds that his behaviour was "unfit" for a public representative. Karanje, who has served as a three-time corporator, also criticised Sunil Raut's conduct and challenged him to a face-to-face debate, stating that he had contributed far less to the area compared to her own achievements.

According to PTI, she also recalled a previous instance in which Sunil Raut had insulted her by comparing her to "Kaikeyi", the stepmother of Lord Ram, a reference she described as deeply disrespectful. Karanje further alleged that Raut had made a pattern of making disparaging remarks about women.

In a similar incident last week, an FIR was filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmaker Arvind Sawant for referring to Shaina NC, who is Shiv Sena's candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 from Mumbadevi, as "imported maal (imported goods)".