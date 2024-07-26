People will support my government as they will judge performance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti regimes, CM Shinde said

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

The ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state will win the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections due to its development work and welfare schemes, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, over the last two years, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, had accelerated the pace of development work and implementation of welfare schemes, CM Shinde told reporters after inducting Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries from Maharashtra's Thane into his party.

"People will support my government as they will judge performance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti regimes. People vote for those who work and not those who sit at home," CM Shinde asserted.

The government has made budgetary provisions for implementation of the welfare schemes, he said, adding those criticising the financial burden (due to the schemes) can't digest such work and can sense electoral defeat.

"I want to tell my sisters they should beware of the step brothers who oppose the scheme. Beneficiaries of these schemes will give opposers a befitting reply. I am sure people will repose faith in us as our government has worked for the people. We have removed all speed breakers placed by the MVA in the path of development," CM Shinde said, as per the PTI.

BJP should fight all 288 seats: Narayan Rane

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Narayan Rane on Friday said the BJP should contest all 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year, reported the PTI.

"I feel the BJP should contest 288 seats," Narayan Rane said in response to a question on how many seats his party should contest.

Narayan Rane, a former Maharashtra chief minister, said in a press conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting with BJP leaders on the poll preparations in the state on Thursday.

Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Naresh Mhaske was quick to respond to Narayan Rane's comment.

Mhaske said Rane's stand is not that of his party's or of BJP leaders.

"All parties will get seats as per their strength. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will take a decision on seat sharing," he added, the news agency reported on Friday.

(with PTI inputs)