Maharashtra Assembly elections: MVA leaders meet to discuss seat-sharing

Congress wants a larger share of seats in Vidarbha and Marathwada and is ready to cede more seats to the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai and Konkan for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, sources said

Leaders of the Opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 2, to continue their seat-sharing talks for the assembly elections, news agency PTI reported.

State Congress chief Nana Patole and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, state Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena's (UBT)Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut were present at the meeting at 'Shivalaya', the office of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

The talks are expected to conclude before Dussehra, sources said.

Congress wants a larger share of seats in Vidarbha and Marathwada and is ready to cede more seats to the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mumbai and Konkan, the sources added.

The Sena (UBT), however, also wants more seats in eastern Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, they added.

The allies have reached consensus on "90 percent of seats" in Mumbai, while six seats were under discussion, a Congress leader said.

