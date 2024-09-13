Maharashtra assembly polls: 5 seats nobody in MVA is keen on contesting

Mulund, Borivli, Charkop, Vile Parle and Malabar Hill are all constituencies where the BJP has had its dedicated vote bank for decades

State Congress chief Nana Patole, Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at a meeting. FILE PIC

There are about five Assembly seats in Mumbai that don’t have keen takers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), even as the alliance partners are in the process of reaching consensus on a seat-sharing formula for the metro’s 36 seats. These constituencies in less demand are the traditional strongholds of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Mumbai, both Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are keen to contest as many seats. The Sena has demanded about 20-22 and the Congress 14-16 spots, but no finality has been achieved yet. The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and Samajwadi Party also want a fair share in the city.

Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan at a meeting earlier this year. FILE PIC

In preliminary talks, there seemed to be agreement on the seats where the partners have been winning in the past or lost in recent elections. It is learnt that the Congress, Sena and NCP-SP are still undecided over Trombay, Versova, Byculla and Kurla. But there are some seats that aren't a top priority for the MVA partners. These are Mulund, Borivli, Charkop, Vile Parle, and Malabar Hill, where the BJP has been thriving with its dedicated vote bank for decades. It is said that the MVA partners, mostly the Congress and Sena, will settle these seats in such a manner that it doesn't affect their overall tally.

The Congress has multiple candidates for the segments where it is confident of good prospects. Most are former MLAs and ministers who have been in touch with the areas they had represented. Sitting MLAs are sure about retaining their holds. Zeeshan Siddiqui is expected to contest on NCP-AP ticket after distancing from the party. He will face either the Congress or Sena candidate from Bandra East. The party will have Varsha Gaikwad's replacement in Dharavi (SC). MLA Amin Patel will be contesting again from Mumbadevi.

Thackeray Sena also has sitting MLAs, more than the Shinde faction in Mumbai, who will be repeated. In places where the rebels of 2022 will be taking the field, Thackeray plans to put new yet strong faces. For example, Bandra East may have Varun Sardesai though the Congress is reluctant to vacate.

36

No of assembly seats in Mumbai