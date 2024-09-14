Mumbai: Civic chief takes stock of poll prep

Election staff to visit homes across city to inform citizens about polling stations

District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani addresses the meeting

Election staff will visit every household in Mumbai to inform voters about polling stations. District Election Officer and civic chief, Bhushan Gagrani held a meeting on Friday to review Assembly election preparations. Civic officials, collectors and police officers attended the meeting.

An official from the election department said it has been decided that the number of voters at each station will be limited to 1,250, which was earlier 1,500. “So the regular booths of voters will change. We have decided to visit every household to tell voters about the new arrangements for voting. It will also help us increase the voting percentage,” the official said. There will also be an increase in the number of polling stations near voters’ residences.

According to reports, there were crowds at a few polling stations due to the large numbers of voters. “Rationalisation of voters at the booth will help to reduce crowding,” the official said. Gagrani has asked officers to carry a copy of the list of housing societies allowed to set up polling stations on their premises. The civic chief stressed that the voter list be updated as soon as possible and citizens be provided polling stations close to their residences.