Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Civic chief takes stock of poll prep

Mumbai: Civic chief takes stock of poll prep

Updated on: 14 September,2024 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Election staff to visit homes across city to inform citizens about polling stations

Mumbai: Civic chief takes stock of poll prep

District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani addresses the meeting

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Civic chief takes stock of poll prep
x
00:00

Election staff will visit every household in Mumbai to inform voters about polling stations. District Election Officer and civic chief, Bhushan Gagrani held a meeting on Friday to review Assembly election preparations. Civic officials, collectors and police officers attended the meeting.


An official from the election department said it has been decided that the number of voters at each station will be limited to 1,250, which was earlier 1,500. “So the regular booths of voters will change. We have decided to visit every household to tell voters about the new arrangements for voting. It will also help us increase the voting percentage,” the official said. There will also be an increase in the number of polling stations near voters’ residences.



According to reports, there were crowds at a few polling stations due to the large numbers of voters. “Rationalisation of voters at the booth will help to reduce crowding,” the official said. Gagrani has asked officers to carry a copy of the list of housing societies allowed to set up polling stations on their premises. The civic chief stressed that the voter list be updated as soon as possible and citizens be provided polling stations close to their residences.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Election Commission Maharashtra Assembly Polls mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK