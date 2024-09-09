Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra assembly elections Amit Shah has promised a fair deal says Sunil Tatkare

Maharashtra assembly elections: Amit Shah has promised a fair deal, says Sunil Tatkare

Updated on: 10 September,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Top

NCP’s state president says Mahayuti will be strengthened through better coordination and unity

Maharashtra assembly elections: Amit Shah has promised a fair deal, says Sunil Tatkare

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis on Monday

Listen to this article
Maharashtra assembly elections: Amit Shah has promised a fair deal, says Sunil Tatkare
x
00:00

A day after meeting the state BJP leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have assured the Mahayuti partners of a fair deal in seat-sharing for the Legislative Assembly elections.


Amit Shah interacted with the party’s state core committee members Sunday night. On Monday, he visited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s residence, along with the Lalbagh and Bandra pandals for Ganesh darshan. Before leaving, he met Mahayuti leaders, CM Shinde, Dy CMs Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, NCP’s Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, at the Mumbai airport. 



Sunil Tatkare Sunil Tatkare 


Tatkare confirmed that they talked about sharing seats. “Amit-bhai assured that all constituents will get a respectable share. 

He also discussed strengthening the alliance by way of better coordination and unity. He was very positive,” Tatkare told reporters, adding that the meeting lasted about 45 minutes.

According to Tatkare, Shah had told them that he would give his time for further talks that were likely to be finalised in New Delhi. 

“We keep talking at the state level. We met in Nagpur recently,” the NCP’s state president and Lok Sabha member said, adding that the NCP was not uncomfortable in the NDA, because joining it with a majority was a conscious decision. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amit shah bharatiya janata party nationalist congress party mumbai mumbai news Maharashtra Assembly Polls ajit pawar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK