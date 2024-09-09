Maharashtra assembly elections: Amit Shah has promised a fair deal, says Sunil Tatkare

NCP’s state president says Mahayuti will be strengthened through better coordination and unity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with CM Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis on Monday

A day after meeting the state BJP leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is learnt to have assured the Mahayuti partners of a fair deal in seat-sharing for the Legislative Assembly elections.

Amit Shah interacted with the party’s state core committee members Sunday night. On Monday, he visited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s residence, along with the Lalbagh and Bandra pandals for Ganesh darshan. Before leaving, he met Mahayuti leaders, CM Shinde, Dy CMs Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, NCP’s Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, at the Mumbai airport.

Sunil Tatkare

Tatkare confirmed that they talked about sharing seats. “Amit-bhai assured that all constituents will get a respectable share.

He also discussed strengthening the alliance by way of better coordination and unity. He was very positive,” Tatkare told reporters, adding that the meeting lasted about 45 minutes.

According to Tatkare, Shah had told them that he would give his time for further talks that were likely to be finalised in New Delhi.

“We keep talking at the state level. We met in Nagpur recently,” the NCP’s state president and Lok Sabha member said, adding that the NCP was not uncomfortable in the NDA, because joining it with a majority was a conscious decision.