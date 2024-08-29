The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is likely to be held in October-November

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare on Thursday said that the three constituents of the ruling Mahayuti alliance will soon hold seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, reported the PTI.

Sunil Tatkare was speaking to reporters in Nanded district of Maharashtra during party president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led 'Jansanman Yatra'.

The elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly is likely to be held in October-November.

Apart from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Mahayuti comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When asked about the elections, Tatkare said, "The Mahayuti allies will sit together in the next 4 to 5 days for primary discussions on seat-sharing. But there will be no discussion on the seats which are already currently held by the respective parties," according to the PTI.

On the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar's allegation that funds meant for different government schemes were being diverted towards the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, he said, "I was a finance minister of the state in the past. The amount allocated for the tribal development and social justice departments cannot be shifted anywhere," the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said that the Maharashtra government is committed to the welfare of the poor but those born with a silver spoon in their mouth won't understand the plight of the deprived section of society, as per the PTI.

Addressing a rally here during his 'Jan Sanman Yatra', Pawar urged people not to fall prey to the opposition's 'fake campaigns', highlighting government schemes for the youth, women, Warkaris (followers of Lord Vithoba) and others.

"We have deposited Rs 3,000 in the accounts of eligible women," said the NCP chief, referring to the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which provides monthly aid of Rs 1,500 to married, divorced, and destitute women in the 21-60 age group with annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The opposition calls the Ladki Bahin scheme an 'election jumla' but it's a fake campaign, he said, assuring that no one will take back the money from anyone.

"The opposition is trying to derail the schemes. Those born with a silver spoon in their mouth won't understand the plight of the poor," said Ajit Pawar.

(with PTI inputs)