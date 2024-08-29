Maharashtra govt revises medical establishment fees to enhance Bio-Medical Waste management compliance

The decision comes as part of an effort to ensure stricter compliance with the Bio-Medical Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, and to reinforce the regulatory framework surrounding environmental safety in medical facilities

The Government of Maharashtra has issued a new Government Resolution (GR) revising the consent fees for medical establishments and bio-medical waste management projects.

The Indian Medical Association and the Maharashtra Branch of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecological Societies of India requested the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to implement a simplified fee structure instead of a property-based fee. As a result, the fee structure for "Combined Consent and BMW Authorization" was reviewed, and a revised proposal was submitted to the government for approval.

The resolution, dated August 21, 2024, was issued by the Department of Environment and Climate Change. It revises the consent fees under the Combined Consent and Bio-Medical Waste Authorization, which is required for all medical establishments and bio-medical waste management centers operating under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

According to the GR, the revision in fees will apply to all private medical establishments and bio-medical waste management centers, while state and central government healthcare establishments are exempt from these fees. The revised fees vary depending on the size and scale of the medical establishment, with a specific fee structure outlined for facilities ranging from zero-bed clinics to large hospitals with over 1,000 beds.

Hospitals and medical establishments produce a variety of waste materials from different sections -- including wards, operation theatres, and outpatient departments. This waste includes items like bandages, cotton, soiled linen, body parts, sharps (such as needles and syringes), discarded or expired medicines, and laboratory waste, all of which are potentially infectious. To prevent contamination and hospital-acquired infections, it is crucial that these materials are properly collected, segregated, stored, transported, treated, and disposed of.

India generates a substantial amount of Bio-Medical Waste (BMW) each year. According to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), the country produces approximately 4,05,702 kg of BMW per day. However, only 2,91,983 kg/day is effectively treated and disposed of, leaving nearly 28% of the waste untreated. This untreated waste often ends up in landfills or water bodies, re-entering our environment and posing significant health risks.

Previously, it was mandatory for medical establishments to independently pay fees for consent and bio-medical waste authorization. However, this fee structure was revised and canceled as per the government decision dated October 10, 2022.

The GR emphasizes that this revision is aimed at enhancing compliance with environmental regulations and ensuring that all medical waste is managed in an environmentally responsible manner. The government also highlighted that the revised fee structure is designed to support ongoing efforts to monitor and regulate bio-medical waste management more effectively.

The new fee structure will take effect immediately, and all relevant establishments are expected to comply with the updated requirements. The resolution is available on the official Maharashtra government website, where further details and the full fee structure can be accessed.

"The move is a critical step towards strengthening environmental governance in Maharashtra's healthcare sector, ensuring that bio-medical waste is handled safely and responsibly to protect public health and the environment," said an official from the state environment and climate change department.

Revised consent fees

Sr. No Medical Establishment Fee (in Rupees) per Term 1 Zero Bed 1,000/- (One term = Three years for Zero Bed) 2 1-10 Beds 2,000/- 3 11-50 Beds 5000/- 4 51-100 Beds 15000/- 5 101-300 Beds 50000/- 6 301-500 Beds 100000/- 7 501-1000 Beds 200000/- 8 More than 1000 Beds 5,00,000/- 9 Pathological Labs, Blood Banks, Diagnostic Centers 5000/- 10 Bio-Medical Waste Management Centers 1,00,000/-

The term "Zero Bed" refers to medical establishments such as outpatient clinics, dispensaries, etc., that do not have inpatient beds.