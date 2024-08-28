The girl, who had suffered severe facial injuries, was initially treated at IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi and then transferred to the Thane civil hospital where she underwent a surgery, but as her condition deteriorated and was later shifted to Sion hospital in Mumbai

A four-year-old girl attacked by a dog in Bhiwandi town of the Thane district in Maharashtra has died during treatment after battling for life for more than a month, reported the PTI.

The incident had taken place in New Azad Nagar locality on July 8, local sources told the PTI.

The victim was identified as Laiba Shaikh who died at the government-run Sion Hospital in Mumbai on Monday, they added.

The dog, suspected to be rabid, had attacked about 40 people including children and senior citizens. It was subsequently killed by some people.

The girl, who had suffered severe facial injuries, was initially treated at IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi and then transferred to the Thane civil hospital where she underwent a surgery, but as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the Sion Hospital, according to the PTI.

Residents claimed that the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation had failed to control the stray dog population in the town, and called for a sterilization drive.

Rais Shaikh, a local MLA, on Wednesday called for a First Information Report to be registered against those responsible, as per the PTI.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Vaidya said a tender for establishing a dog shelter and implementing a vaccination program has been issued.

Elderly woman dies after pack of stray dogs attacks her in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 76-year-old retired woman teacher reportedly died after she was attacked by dogs while she was on her morning walk near her house in Bengaluru city of Karnataka on Wednesday, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the police, the elderly woman was identified as Rajdulari Sinha. She was suddenly attacked by at least 10-12 dogs in the playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli around 6.30 am while she was on her morning walk, as per the PTI.

A case of unnatural death report has been filed in in the matter at Gangamma Gudi police station, a senior police officer said.

Rajdulari Sinha was the mother-in-law of an airman who sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital, he said.

Posting on social media platform X, a social media user, who claimed to have witnessed the incident stated, "Its a tragic scene in the morning itself. Dozen of stray dogs attack a lady. I shouted, and my family joined me, until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked. Jalahalli Airforce playground, Vidyaranyapura. I am guilty that I couldnt help her because of this wall," according to the PTI.

"I was the helpless eyewitness. Due to their big wall, I couldnt save her. I shouted and called some people and they took her to hospital, but no use," he added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)