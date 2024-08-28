Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gave an apology during his ongoing "Jan Sanman Yatra," which reached the Marathwada region, specifically at an event in the Ahmedpur assembly constituency.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Deputy CM Ajit Pawar apologises for Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse in Sindhudurg x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar issued a public apology today for the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Sindhudurg district. He gave an apology during his ongoing "Jan Sanman Yatra," which reached the Marathwada region, specifically at an event in the Ahmedpur assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the big crowd, Pawar expressed dismay over the incident, saying, "'I apologise to 13 crore people of Maharashtra for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse."

He informed the public that an inquiry was underway and that those responsible for the tragedy would face severe consequences. Contractors found guilty will be banned, he stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister further assured that such instances would not happen again under his watch. He underlined the necessity of safeguarding Shivaji Maharaj's legacy, which is highly revered throughout Maharashtra.

The 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire, collapsed on Monday afternoon, prompting considerable disappointment and alarm across Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar's public apology and assurances come as the state administration is under increasing pressure to address the issue and prevent future incidents.

Sunil Tatkare, a senior NCP official and State President, and Sanjay Bansode, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, were present at the event as well.

Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: FIR against contractor

The Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against the contractor of the statue work after it collapsed just eight months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled it on December 4 last year.

The complaint was filed by the Public Works Department based on which an FIR was registered. The PWD department claimed that the statue's construction was of poor quality and that the nuts & bolts used in the structure were rusted.

Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: MVA protest march on Sept 1

Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday announced that they will hold a protest march against the government on September 1. The march, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said will begin from Hutatma Chowk till Gateway of India in south Mumbai.

Thackeray's announcement came during a press conference he held with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress state unit head Nana Patole.