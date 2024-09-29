We are going to fight the polls as MVA. There is no difference of opinion on this issue, Nana Patole said

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will conclude its seat sharing talks for the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 by on September 30 and October 1, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

Leaders of the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, will meet on September 30 and October 1 to finalise the seat sharing formula, Nana Patole informed reporters.

"We are going to fight the polls as MVA. There is no difference of opinion on this issue. Our talks are on," he said, according to the PTI.

Taking a swipe at the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP), he asked if it even had a chief ministerial face to project.

Queried on the Badlapur sexual assault case, Nana Patole said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis must be pitied for indulging in politics over the September 23 encounter of accused Akshay Shinde, according to the PTI.

"No action has been taken against the management of the school (in which two minor girls were sexually assaulted allegedly by Shinde)," Nana Patole claimed.

He also said the Maha Vikas Aghadi is not opposing the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana as CM Shinde repeatedly claims.

"We will make it better when we come to power," Nana Patole said, the news agency reported.

Mahayuti should discuss whom to pick as LoP; MVA will win over 180 seats: Thorat

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance should discuss whom it would choose as the leader of the opposition (LoP) after the Maharashtra assembly elections, quipped Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Throat expressed confidence that the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), will win over 180 seats.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 will likely be held in November.

"Once we get a solid majority, we will unanimously decide on the CM candidate," Balasaheb Thorat said, adding that Mahayuti parties-- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, should start finalising who will be the LoP.

