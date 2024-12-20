Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has accused the BJP of fabricating stories to distract from Amit Shah’s remarks in Rajya Sabha, following a heated clash in Parliament involving Rahul Gandhi and BJP MPs

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly winter session: Nana Patole denies BJP claims of Rahul Gandhi pushing MPs in Parliament x 00:00

Nana Patole, the President of Maharashtra Congress, has refuted claims made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding Rahul Gandhi’s involvement in any violent altercations in Parliament. Patole on Friday stated that not a single video had surfaced to substantiate allegations that Rahul Gandhi had pushed BJP MPs. According to Patole, the BJP is fabricating a false narrative to divert attention from what he termed the "truth" spoken by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks to the media, Patole criticised the BJP's tactics, claiming that the party is distorting facts to shield Shah from accountability. He further criticised the government, stating, "The entire nation is watching the government’s efforts to protect Adani. This tyranny and arrogance will not last long, and the people of India will rise up against this oppressive government."

In contrast, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal strongly condemned the incident, questioning whether violence had any place in a democracy. "The way Congress MPs behaved with violence and hooliganism at Parliament gates, and Rahul Gandhi’s actions towards our MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, is shameful," Pal stated. He went on to say that Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed of his behaviour.

Pal also brought up the issue of Congress’s historical relationship with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, accusing the party of disrespecting the Dalit leader for decades. "Congress insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar for 60 years. They forced him to resign from the Nehru cabinet because of Nehru’s disregard for Dalits. The party opposed Ambedkar in elections and denied him the Bharat Ratna. Now, Congress has insulted the Adivasi community," Pal added. He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi and called for his resignation if he had any moral compass.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi also expressed disapproval of the incident in Parliament, asserting that such behaviour was unacceptable. "What happened in Parliament yesterday should never have occurred. We condemn it strongly. Two senior MPs were hospitalised and remain under medical observation, which is unfortunate," Sarangi said. She emphasised the importance of maintaining decorum and dignity within Parliament.

This comes after the Parliament witnessed unprecedented scenes with the opposition and BJP-led NDA members holding parallel protest that led to a face-off. Senior congress leader Malikarjun Kharge alleged he was pushed while two BJP members were injured.

(With inputs from ANI)