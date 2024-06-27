Maharashtra assembly's monsoon session to commence today

The ruling Mahayuti alliance will present the state budget in both houses of the legislature on June 28

The Maharashtra assembly's monsoon session will be held from June 27 to July 12. During the session, being held in Mumbai from June 27 to July 12, the ruling Mahayuti alliance will present the state budget in both houses of the legislature on June 28.

The interim budget was tabled in February ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

This session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai will be the last one before the state heads to assembly polls due in September-October.

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly's monsoon session that will commence today, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Maharashtra BJP President said that the Mahayuti government would prioritize the interests of farmers, women, and the marginalized sections of society.

Speaking with ANI, Bawankule said, "The session of the Maharashtra Legislature is starting tomorrow (June 27), and this is the budget session of 14 crore people of Maharashtra. Their concern with this budget is what the Maharashtra government should give them."

"I am confident that our Mahayuti government will make good decisions for the farmers of Maharashtra, for our sisters, and for the seven crore women of Maharashtra. The government will do good for those who are weak, extremely weak, and economically weak and I am confident that the Maharashtra government is a government that works for the people," he told ANI. Bawankule further said that the government will also prioritize the needs of the economically disadvantaged and vulnerable sections.

Targeting the INDIA bloc and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Bawankule said that both of them don't talk about development issues and are focused on caste politics. He said, "The INDIA bloc and the MVA never talk about development, do politics on caste and try to confuse people," reported ANI.

Stepping up his criticism, the BJP state President added further, "The leaders of MVA tried to confuse people that if Narendra Modi comes to power, he will change the Constitution, he will snatch the rights of Adivasis."

Bawankule further asserted that the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the state government will work for Maharashtra. "The Central and state government will work to take Maharashtra forward and the people of the state will stand with the development."

The BJP bagged nine seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 against 23 in the 2019 LS polls; the Shiv Sena secured seven seats while the NCP managed to win one seat in Maharashtra.

The 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) alliance, on the other hand, bagged 30 seats with the Congress being 13, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) being eight, and the Shiv Sena (UBT) being nine.

Voting in the state of Maharashtra for 48 seats was concluded in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

Under the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP contested in 28 constituencies, while its allies Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) fought in 14 constituencies and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in five constituencies.

On the other hand, Maha Vikas Aghadi members Shiv Sena (UBT) contested in 21 constituencies, Congress in 17, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in 10 constituencies.

(With inputs from ANI)