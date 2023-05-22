Maharashtra: Autorickshaw driver arrested for allegedly attempting to rob BJP MLC in Akola

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 May,2023 01:51 PM IST  |  Akola
mid-day online correspondent |

The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday when Vasant Khandelwal, a BJP MLC from Akola-Washim-Buldhana local self-government constituency, was heading home in his car

The police have arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly attempting to rob a BJP MLC in Maharashtra's Akola district, reported news agency PTI.


The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday when Vasant Khandelwal, a BJP MLC from Akola-Washim-Buldhana local self-government constituency, was heading home in his car, an official told PTI on Monday.



Khandelwal, who owns a jewellery shop, was carrying cash with him, when the accused in an autorickshaw intercepted the car, he said.


Also Read: Maharashtra: Police failed to prevent communal violence in Akola, says Ambadas Danve

The man halted his autorickshaw in the middle of the road and refused to move, following which an argument ensued and he tried to grab Khandelwal's mobile phone, the official told PTI.

Locals soon intervened, following which the accused dropped the mobile phone and fled the scene, but was subsequently arrested, he said.

A case under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 393 (attempted robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard. 

(With inputs from PTI)

