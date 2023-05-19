Maharashtra: Police failed to prevent communal violence in Akola, says Ambadas Danve

Some people were deliberately trying to create communal tensions in the state, Danve told reporters in Akola after meeting the family members of Vilas Gaikwad who died in the clash which erupted over a social media post

File Pic/ PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Friday blamed the state government and police for failing to prevent last week's communal violence in Akola city.

Some people were deliberately trying to create communal tensions in the state, Danve told reporters in Akola after meeting the family members of Vilas Gaikwad who died in the clash which erupted over a social media post, reported news agency PTI.

"Is the government encouraging these people?" Danve, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (UBT), said while blaming the Superintendent of Police for not taking swift action.

He also asked why the Eknath Shinde-led government was dithering over the long-due civic elections in the state.

"Why is the government afraid of holding elections?" Danve asked.

He also visited the riot-hit area of Old City.

On May 13, one person was killed and eight others, including two policemen, were injured after a clash broke out between members of two communities in Maharashtra's Akola city over a social media post.

According to PTI, the police have detained 26 people in connection with the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on May 13.

After the incident, District Magistrate Neema Arora ordered the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, in four police station areas of the city to maintain law and order.

The violence took place after a religious post which went viral on a social media platform, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Ghuge told PTI.

Members of the two groups pelted stones at each other. Some vehicles were also damaged in the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Monika Raut told PTI.

Police used tear gas to disperse the rioters and the situation was now under control, Raut said.

The police have registered two cases and detained 26 people in connection with the incident, SP Ghuge said.

(With inputs from PTI)