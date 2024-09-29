They can avail of State Quota, even if they did their UG outside

In a significant relief, Maharashtra students who have completed their undergraduate education in Ayurveda from colleges in other states will now be eligible for admission to postgraduate courses in the state’s government, government-aided, and unaided colleges under the State Quota.

Postgraduate Ayurveda admissions are managed through both the All India Quota and the State Quota. For Maharashtra residents, 85 per cent of seats in government and government-aided colleges are reserved under the State Quota, while 70 per cent of seats in private unaided colleges are similarly reserved. This gives priority to Maharashtra students for admission.

Previously, Maharashtra students who earned their undergraduate Ayurveda degrees from institutions outside the state were not eligible for admission under the state quota. As a result, they had to compete for seats in Maharashtra’s colleges solely through the All India Quota.

“This decision brings relief to many aspiring postgraduates and opens the door for greater opportunities within their home state. The revised admission rules apply to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, and Homoeopathy for the academic year 2024-25,” said an official from the medical education department.

Eligibility criteria for admission

>> Candidates who have passed their Ayurveda undergraduate degree from recognised institutions outside Maharashtra must submit a state domicile certificate.

>> Maharashtra students who were admitted to BAMS programmes in Ayurveda colleges outside the state under the 15 per cent All India Quota must provide a certificate from the dean of their respective colleges.

>> Students must have scored at least the 50th percentile in the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Exam 2024.

>> Differently-abled students must have achieved at least the 45th percentile in the same exam.

>> Candidates must have passed the qualifying examination as per the Maharashtra Ayurvedic Practitioners Act, 1961, from a recognised college.