Maharashtra: Bachchu Kadu protests near Mantralaya against online gambling

Bacchu Kadu and his supporters assembled near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the state secretariat building and had brought placards and banners demanding a ban on online gaming and gambling through mobile apps.

Some supporters of independent MLA Bachchu Kadu were reportedly detained on Wednesday after they protested near Mantralaya in south Mumbai against online gaming and gambling, an official said, reported the PTI.

As the MLA, who represents the Achalpur assembly seat in Maharashtra's Amravati district, reportedly started his agitation, police rushed to the spot and urged them to protest at Azad Maidan near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The MLA then went to Vidhan Bhavan as the monsoon session was underway, the official said, reported PTI.

However, according to the PTI report, his supporters kept protesting, following which they were detained and taken to the Marine Drive police station, he said.

Earlier in April, independent MLA had held a protest at a ground in Maharashtra's Amravati district after permission given to him to hold an Lok Sabha elections 2024 rally was revoked as the BJP had chosen the same venue for a public meeting to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reported news agency PTI.

The development had put the MLA in a confrontation with the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance though Chief Minister Eknath Shinde sought to downplay the issue, saying priority is given to rallies of "big leaders".

The venue in question was Science Core Ground in Amravati, where Shah was scheduled to address a campaign rally at around 2 pm on Wednesday in support of BJP candidate Navneet Rana.

In view of Shah's meeting, the Amravati Zilla Parishad (ZP), which controls the ground, revoked its earlier nod given to Kadu to hold his rally at the same venue on Wednesday (April 24) citing security reasons, reported PTI.

Kadu, along with his supporters, held an agitation at the venue and blamed the Shinde government for revocation of the permission given to his party to use the site, reported PTI.

The legislator created a ruckus and vented his anger at the police administration and sought to know why his party is not being allowed to use the ground to campaign for its candidate, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)