Maharashtra bank employee union to launch voter awareness campaign across state
Maharashtra bank employee union to launch voter awareness campaign across state

Updated on: 21 March,2024 03:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

MSBEF's Devidas Tuljapurkar announced that the campaign will start in Maharashtra on April 8 and later expand to other states through banking unions.

Devidas Tuljapurkar/ X

Maharashtra State Bank Employees Federation (MSBEF) is gearing up to launch a 'voter awareness' campaign next month aiming to educate the masses and question candidates from all political parties on critical issues concerning the banking sector. Devidas Tuljapurkar, the General Secretary of MSBEF said that the campaign will commence in Maharashtra from April 8 and will be later extended to other states through various banking unions. 


Speaking to mid-day, Tuljapurkar said that under their voter awareness campaign, they will be distributing pamphlets, posters and audio-visual materials across Maharashtra through various banking employee organisations to raise awareness about challenges banks face. 


"Using our network, we will distribute posters, pamphlets and audio-visuals on a large scale talking about how bank privatisation is detrimental to the public, how large corporations' loans are written off while the bank customer is disproportionately charged for services. With the campaign, we are hoping to raise awareness among the public on the democratisation of banking," Tuljapurkar added. 


The MSBEF said that they will also raise concerns over electoral bonds, and policies of privatisation that result in unemployment and financial instability for the common man. 

Additionally, the unions will also be questioning the candidates irrespective of the party they represent.

With banking services reaching almost every household, the unions aim to engage millions of citizens and voters across the state, noted Tuljapurkar. 

The MSBEF officials had told IANS that its leaders and activists will be reaching out to all political parties and their candidates demanding clarification on the aforementioned issues. The organisation also said if the candidates do not support the banks or people at large, they will appeal to the public to not vote for such parties.

With IANS inputs

