Maharashtra: Banner put up by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena torn in Thane district; five booked

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

An offence has been registered against five persons for allegedly tearing the banner put up by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra's Thane district, police told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by a former corporator, a case under sections 143, (a member of an unlawful assembly) 147 (rioting), 427, (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered with Kalwa police, an official told PTI.

As per the complaint, the incident took place in the early hours of May 27, when the motorcycle-borne accused arrived near the complainant's house in Vitawa area of Kalwa and verbally abused him and hurled bricks at him, he said.

They also allegedly tore the party's banner announcing the launch of various schemes in the area, the official added.

Meanwhile, The Thane city police have registered a case against a member of a political outfit for allegedly defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's family.

An official told PTI on Monday that accused Ajay Jaya of Dharmarajya Paksha made defamatory remarks after the Thane civic body on May 25 pulled down the extended portion of a sweet shop in the Panch Pakhadi area.

Following the demolition, Jaya claimed on social media that the action was taken after a relative of the CM had a tiff at the shop, the official said.

The shop owner on Monday lodged a complaint with the Naupada police saying that no such incident ever occurred. He said similar action was taken against more shops in the area and that Jaya was trying the defame the CM's family.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 500 (defamation) and no arrest has been made, added the official.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday directed officials to form state disaster response teams at every divisional commissionerate and asked civic bodies to set up teams for immediate rescue work at their level.

In a meeting of state disaster management authorities in Mumbai, Shinde said teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) cannot reach every disaster site well in time and hence, disaster response teams should be formed at all divisional commissionerates.

Presently, two teams of the NDRF are stationed at Dhule and Nagpur.

Citing that the Thane Municipal Corporation has set up a disaster response team, which has done excellent work, especially during building collapse incidents, Shinde said all civic bodies should set up their rescue teams, mainly in places where there are high-rise buildings and high chances of disasters.

The chief minister also directed officials to spend the state disaster risk management fund effectively and to start Konkan disaster mitigation works immediately.

