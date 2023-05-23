Maharashtra: ‘Beginning of the end of Maha Vikas Aghadi’

As Sanjay Raut, Congress and NCP spar over Lok Sabha seat-sharing arrangement, BJP predicts doom for unusual alliance

MVA leaders during the Vajramuth rally on Maharashtra Day. Pic/Ashish Rane

The bickering in the Maha Vikas Aghadi has provided the Bharatiya Janata Party with an opportunity to question the unity of the opposition. On Monday, the BJP stated that the MVA was heading towards dissolution in view of the skirmish over claiming superiority to gain more in a seat-sharing formula for the forthcoming elections.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, which was formed to reap the fruits of power, is now wheezing due to the loss of power. The MVA partners are busy arguing about who is the elder brother in the alliance for the Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and BMC elections. Their arguments clearly show that the MVA is marching towards dissolution,” said state BJP’s chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye.

Uddhav Thackeray along with Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra Day. Pic/Ashish Rane

Upadhye made these statements while addressing the media at the party state office. The alliance between Congress, NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray was formed solely for the purpose of attaining power. “And now, after losing power, their differences have come to the forefront. The NCP has already declared itself as the senior partner in the alliance.

Uddhav Thackeray, as the president of a party that does not hold the status of an official party, has already claimed 19 Lok Sabha seats without considering electoral support. Sanjay Raut must clarify on what basis his party desires 19 seats (including one in Dadra Nagar Haveli),” Upadhye added.

Sharad Pawar

He further stated that instead of discussing issues concerning the common people, the opposition is more interested in showcasing their strength. “These parties are well aware that they cannot survive without each other’s support. Since they are competing among themselves to prove their might, it appears they are heading towards dissolution,” he concluded.

The state Congress president, Nana Patole, said on Monday that the seats will be shared based on merit, and Maharashtra has traditionally been a stronghold of the Congress. “It is not wrong for parties to assess their respective strengths, but the seat allocation will be based solely on merit. The Congress has formed internal committees, and seat sharing will be carefully considered, taking all aspects into account. Unnecessary discussions will cease if merit is given priority. Maharashtra is the Congress’ traditional stronghold, and the party has a clear objective of defeating the BJP, and is working towards that goal.”

Speaking in Pune, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that no formula has been decided yet. “News reports appearing in the media have no basis. The leaders of the three parties will decide the formula,” he said, emphasizing that the importance of all partners will be taken into consideration when taking the final decision.