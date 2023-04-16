Breaking News
Maharashtra Bhushan Award: Muslims offer water, sweets to attendees

Updated on: 16 April,2023 08:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

People from Muslim community distributed water to the attendees. Pic/Faizan Khan


A heartwarming display of religious harmony was witnessed in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai when a group of people from Muslim community from Taloja village reached the venue of Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony and offered water and sweets to the attendees who had come from all over Maharashtra. 


The award was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to esteemed social activist Dattatray Narayan Dharmadhikari also known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis were also present at the event.



Also Read: Amit Shah confers Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari


Despite the ongoing month of Ramadan, members of the Muslim community were spotted on the streets as thousands of people from across Maharashtra gathered to participate in an event. Although the authorities had made arrangements, the number of attendees was so high that locals stepped in to provide water and food to those who had come from different parts of the state.

"This heartwarming gesture by the Muslim community is a powerful reminder of the unity and kindness that can exist between people of different faiths," said Noufil Sayyed, Congress leader from Taloja, who was also seen distributing water bottles and sweets.

