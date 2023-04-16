Breaking News
Goa: Congress leaders headed for venue of Amit Shah's public meeting detained

Updated on: 16 April,2023 05:59 PM IST  |  Panaji
Goa Congress president Amit Patkar and some other leaders of the party were detained on their way to protest

Amit Shah. File Pic/PTI


Goa Congress president Amit Patkar and some other leaders of the party were detained on their way to protest at the venue of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting in south Goa on Sunday, a police official said.


The official said Congress leaders were detained as a preventive measure.



Patkar said Congress workers were detained at Banastarim bridge, almost 10 km away from the Farmagudi ground near Ponda town, where Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting later in the evening.


"Congress leaders were on their way to Shah's rally. We wanted to seek clarification from Shah about his statement on the diversion of Mhadei river water by Karnataka, he said.

Patkar claimed Shah had told a public meeting in Karnataka that the water of the Mhadei river would be diverted for which the Goa government has given its consent.

Shah may be a BJP leader but he is the Home Minister of the country. We have a right to question him during the public meeting, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

