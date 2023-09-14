Maharashtra: BJP chief Nadda reaches Pune to attend 3-day RSS meet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda arrived in Pune on Thursday to attend a three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which will begin today on Thursday, September 14

"As many as 36 organizations affiliated with the Sangh will take part in the annual conclave attended by top RSS leaders," an official release of the organisation said. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also attend the meeting.

The meeting will discuss issues ranging from an environment-friendly lifestyle to maintaining social harmony will come up for discussion, it said.

Topics including environment-friendly lifestyle, life value-based family system, insistence on social harmony, swadeshi, and performance of civic duties will be discussed at the gathering.

The meeting will also compile challenges faced by society, decide a direction, and work with national spirit so that the pace of work can increase and the current socio-economic scenario in the country will also be discussed.

Representatives of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Vidya Bharti, Saksham, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Seva Bharti, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, BJP, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and other allied organizations will also take part in the gathering.

Meanwhile, stating that "we do not need to make it mandatory," Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said if manufacturers want to be in the competition, they "have to make six airbags" as people are cautious now.

Addressing the 63rd Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) annual session in the national capital, Gadkari said "People are cautious now. Whichever economic model has six airbags, people will prefer to buy that car. We do not need to make it mandatory. It is the manufacturers who have to decide".

He further said, "Everyone is making it, we do not need to make it mandatory. Those who do not want to do it, are facing problems as far as their sale is concerned. If they want to be in the competition, they have to make six airbags. If they do not want it, it is their problem."

Earlier in 2022, Union Minister Gadkari had approved the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 airbags in passenger cars and said the new rule would come into effect from October 1, 2023.

A draft notification in this regard was issued on January 14, 2022.

"The draft mandated that vehicles of category M1, manufactured after 1st October 2022, shall be fitted with two side/side torso airbags, one each for the persons occupying front row outboard seating positions, and two side curtain/tube airbags, one each for the persons occupying outboard seating positions," read a statement by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Last year, well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident, after which, the issue of the six airbags rule was raised.

After Mistry died in the road accident in Palghar in Maharashtra, police had asked the car manufacturer company why the airbags in the ill-fated SUV did not open at the time of the accident. (With inputs from ANI)