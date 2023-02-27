Maharashtra BJP leader demands renaming of Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar

Ahilyabai Holkar, the hereditary noble queen of the Maratha Empire, was born in Chondi village of Ahmednagar district

Days after the government approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv respectively, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Monday demanded the renaming of Ahmednagar as Ahilya Nagar.

Gopichand Padalkar MLC of BJP talking to ANI raised the demand and said, "Ahmednagar City name must be changed to Ahilya Nagar. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have changed the name of Aurangabad and Osmanabad after a demand raised by everyone. Following that people are also demanding of changing the name of Ahmednagar to Ahilya Nagar."

Ahilyabai Holkar, the hereditary noble queen of the Maratha Empire, was born in Chondi village of Ahmednagar district.

"I am confident that a decision on the renaming of Ahmednagar will be taken under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis," he added.

"Thanks and congratulations to the Shinde-Fadnavis government for renaming Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv. @Dev_Fadnavis will be under the leadership of G. @BJP4Maharashtra @mieknathshinde," Tweeted Padalkar in Marathi.

Earlier on February 24, the Central government approved renaming Maharashtra's Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved the proposal and said the central government had "no objection" to changing the names of both districts of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the decision and said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has "demonstrated" its resolve.

"'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' of Aurangabad, 'Dharashiv' of Osmanabad! The central government approves the decision of the state government! Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Union Minister Hon. Many thanks to Amitbhai Shah! The government under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji has 'demonstrated'...!" he said in a tweet.

Fadnavis also attached the letter of approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Shiv Sena had been trying long to change the names.

