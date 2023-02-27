Breaking News
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Updated on: 27 February,2023 06:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

He was writing panchnama for minor mishap when speeding red Audi sent him flying

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. File pic


A constable was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) around 2 am on Saturday. According to police sources, the constable—Bankat Baban Navgire—and Sub-Inspector Pandurang Pokale were writing a panchnama in connection with a minor accident that had occurred at the toll plaza when a red Audi hit the former.


The entire incident was captured by CCTV cameras at the spot and a case has been registered at the Bandra police station where Navgire and Pokale are posted. The police said the accused is not responding to calls, but he is in Mumbai and will be traced.



According to police officers, the incident occurred after the Bandra police station received a call about an accident on the BWSL. When Pokale and Navgire rushed to the spot, they saw that two cars had collided with each other. A police officer said, “While PSI Pokale managed to save himself, the speeding vehicle sent Navgire flying in the air and he landed on his hand.”


Another officer stated, “The accused didn’t stop his vehicle but sped away. PSI Pokale immediately rushed Navgire to Bhabha hospital in Bandra. It was found that the Navgire had received a hairline fracture. He was later discharged after receiving treatment.”

Senior Inspector Rajesh Devare of Bandra police station said, “We have registered a case under Section 279 and 337, which deal with rash driving, of the Indian Penal Code. We are taking the help of CCTV footage to nab the accused.”

