Mumbai Crime: Man dies in police station, son alleges brutality

The 64-year-old deceased’s son claims police beat up father; officers says senior citizen suffered epilepsy attack

Deepak Bhingardiwe had gone to the station to meet his son, who had been rounded up by the police

The mysterious death of a 64-year-old inside a police station has put the Kalyan police in the dock. Deepak Bhingardiwe, a Kalyan East resident, had gone to Kolsewadi police station to check on his son, who was detained by the police during an “All-Out Operation”. According to the police, Bhingardiwe suffered an epilepsy attack and passed away. But the deceased’s son has claimed that he had been beaten up inside the lock up, which resulted in his death.

The Thane police had carried out an operation on Friday, rounding up criminals, absconders and drug peddlers. As part of the operation, Kolsewadi police station (Kalyan) detained Prashik Bhingardiwe at around 9 pm. According to the police, he was rounded up as he was found drinking at a public place. “When we got information that Prashik had been detained, my father and I rushed to the police station.

We reached and found Prashik sitting in the detection room,” said Gaurav, the younger brother of Prashik. “While we were waiting outside the detection room, my father’s phone accidentally got switched on. It was spotted by a police officer in civil dress,” he added.

According to Gaurav, the policeman snatched his father’s cellphone, slapped him and dragged him to the lock up; when he tried to follow them, he was told to stay away. Fifteen minutes later, the police called Gaurav and told him that his father had suffered an epilepsy attack and was non-responsive. He was taken to Amey Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. According to DCP (Zone 3), Sachin Gunjal, “the deceased was recording [on his phone] inside the police station and was arguing with the police. He was taken near the station house, where he suffered an epilepsy attack.”

When asked about the allegations, he said, “The whole incident has been recorded on CCTV cameras and the recording will be handed over to CID. An inquiry will also be conducted,” he added. The statement of Gaurav has been recorded by Kolsewadi police.