Maharashtra: BJP man, friend booked for 'objectionable' statements about Shiv Sena leader in Thane

Updated on: 22 April,2023 09:04 AM IST  |  Thane
The duo, identified as Thane BJP secretary Pramod Chavan and his friend Ganesh Dalvi, were booked on the complaint of Shiv Sena Nashik's 'sampark parmukh' Sanjay Bacchav

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Thane and one more person were booked on Friday for allegedly making objectionable statements against a Shiv Sena leader, a police official said.


The duo, identified as Thane BJP secretary Pramod Chavan and his friend Ganesh Dalvi, were booked on the complaint of Shiv Sena Nashik's 'sampark parmukh' Sanjay Bacchav, the Kopri police station official said.



They have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A and 500 for creating enmity among groups and defamation as well as provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, but no arrest has been made, he added.

As per the complaint, the two had posted derogatory matter about Shiv Sena leader and former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske. 

