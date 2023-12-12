Maharashtra: BJP MLC alleges pro-Hamas slogans raised at rally; Fadnavis assures action

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the state Home Department, has assured that appropriate action will be taken, and the information provided by MLC Lad will be thoroughly examined

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Prasad Lad Tuesday claimed that pro-Hamas slogans were raised and a flag of the "terror group" was waved at a rally in Jalgaon district held in November.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the state Home Department, has assured that appropriate action will be taken, and the information provided by MLC Lad will be thoroughly examined.

The rally, organized by the Muslim community in Dharangaon village, received permission from local authorities and the police on November 8, 2023. According to MLC Lad, “anti-social elements” within the gathering expressed support for the terrorist organization Hamas by raising slogans and displaying their flags.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis clarified India's stance on the Gaza conflict, emphasizing that while the nation stands with Palestine, it does not support Hamas, which is officially designated as a terrorist organization. He affirmed that supporting Hamas is unacceptable to India, and in light of MLC Lad's claims, a thorough examination will be conducted, followed by appropriate action.

In a separate development, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed apprehension about the surge in drug-related activities on Instagram.

During the state legislative council session, he highlighted the platform's transformation into a marketplace for illicit substances. Fadnavis noted that decisive measures are being implemented to address the issue, including coordination with courier companies to scrutinize parcels and surprise checks at courier offices.

The government has also taken action against 172 Nigerians involved in drug-related offenses, and steps have been initiated to curb the trade of e-cigarettes and address concerns related to hookah parlors.

In response to legislators' inquiries, Fadnavis addressed the case of Lalit Patil, a key figure in a recently busted drug racket. He assured a thorough inquiry into the matter and emphasized the government's commitment to taking appropriate action. Additionally, he acknowledged concerns about illegal drug units operating in closed industries and affirmed that these cases were under thorough scrutiny. (With inputs from newswire PTI)