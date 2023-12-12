Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA to untangle BKC’s traffic mess on commissioner’s orders
Mumbai: Kurla-based medical trust shortlisted to run Aarey Hospital
Mumbai: AC double-decker buses introduced on two routes
Mumbai: Ban on feeding strays at Colaba garden draws ire of animal lovers
Kerala student says he made bomb threat to Mumbai airport to crash airline stocks
Madhya Pradesh CM-designate Mohan Yadav to take oath on Wednesday
Over 345,000 Afghans deported from Iran to Afghanistan in 2 months: Taliban
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Global pressure mounts for ceasefire as Israel US face growing isolation over Gaza offensive

Global pressure mounts for ceasefire as Israel, US face growing isolation over Gaza offensive

Updated on: 12 December,2023 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Israel and the United States find themselves increasingly isolated amid international calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, as a non-binding vote at the United Nations is anticipated to pass later today

Global pressure mounts for ceasefire as Israel, US face growing isolation over Gaza offensive

File Photo/AFP

Listen to this article
Global pressure mounts for ceasefire as Israel, US face growing isolation over Gaza offensive
x
00:00

Israel and the United States find themselves increasingly isolated amid international calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, as a non-binding vote at the United Nations is anticipated to pass later today.


Israel, asserting that its offensive against Gaza's Hamas rulers could extend for weeks or months, faces growing criticism for the ongoing conflict.


Israel’s offensive in the Palestinian territories has resulted in unprecedented death and destruction. With over 18,000 Palestinians killed, primarily women and minors, and more than 80 per cent of the population of 2.3 million displaced, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached alarming proportions.


Large portions of northern Gaza have been devastated, and hundreds of thousands have sought refuge in shrinking safe zones in the south. The health care system and humanitarian aid operations in Gaza have collapsed, raising concerns about starvation and the spread of disease among displaced individuals in overcrowded shelters and tent camps.

Overnight strikes in southern Gaza, an area designated for civilian shelter, resulted in at least 23 casualties, according to reports from an Associated Press correspondent at a nearby hospital.

In northern Gaza, Doctors Without Borders reported that a surgeon at Al-Awda hospital was wounded by a shot from outside the facility. The hospital has allegedly been under "total siege" by Israeli forces for a week, though there has been no immediate comment from the military.

Also read: Private intelligence firms say ship was attacked off Yemen as Houthi rebel threats grow

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in a briefing on Monday, indicated that the current phase of heavy ground fighting and airstrikes could persist for weeks. He suggested that lower-intensity fighting against "pockets of resistance" would follow, with Israel maintaining security control over Gaza indefinitely, as stated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The United Nations secretary-general and Arab states have garnered international support for an immediate cease-fire, with a non-binding vote on a similar resolution scheduled at the General Assembly today. However, the U.S. vetoed such efforts at the UN Security Council last week.

As global pressure for a cease-fire intensifies, Israel and the U.S. face increasing isolation, while concerns rise about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The conflict's toll on civilian lives and infrastructure has prompted calls for an end to hostilities and a focus on reaching a diplomatic solution. (With inputs from AP)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

israel hamas gaza strip news world news palestine united states of america

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK