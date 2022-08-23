Breaking News
Maharashtra: BJP to have its ‘man’ in the Chief Minister’s Office

Updated on: 23 August,2022 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Ashish Kulkarni will be chief coordinator between the ruling parties, to avoid acrimony

Ashish Kulkarni (right) with Amit Shah. Pic/Twitter


The Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena will have an officer on special duty in senior BJP leader Ashish Kulkarni, primarily as chief coordinator between the two ruling parties, at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Kulkarni, basically a man from the party organisation, had played a stellar role in strategising the BJP’s all-seat win in the Rajya Sabha polls. He did a similar show in the Legislative Council polls, after which the Shinde group went to Surat in a revolt that toppled the Uddhav Thackeray government in June. Kulkarni was in the Shiv Sena before joining the Congress, as part of its strategic team in New Delhi. Later, he joined the BJP.

According to reliable information, the Chief Minister and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were to brief Kulkarni on Monday night, before he was officially assigned the responsibility. Kulkarni will be a points person in the CMO as far as the works both party legislators and leaders expect the CMO to clear, go.

In a way, Kulkarni is expected to ensure smooth sailing for the BJP and the Shinde group, which by way of the immense authority the CMO is empowered with to carry, or stall, or expedite proposals, projects, etc. that, if not done in coordination, may lead to acrimony between the ruling partners.

