The BMC has dispatched teams from Mumbai to begin the cleaning process of the stormwater drain network in Kolhapur

The team of BMC officials in Kolhapur. Pic/BMC

Maharashtra: BMC officials reach flood-hit Kolhapur, offer assistance in clean-up drives

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials from Mumbai have reached flood-hit Kolhapur in Maharashtra to offer assistance in clean-up drives in the district.

After recent heavy rainfall that led to severe flooding in Kolhapur, efforts are underway to restore normalcy in the district and the BMC has stepped in to help by sending teams to clean the stormwater drains in Kolhapur, an official statement said on Wednesday.

It said that the BMC has dispatched teams from Mumbai to begin the cleaning process of the stormwater drain network in Kolhapur.

"The BMC teams from Mumbai will work on restoring normal conditions in the affected areas. It is part of a broader effort by the BMC to contribute to the relief and restoration work in Kolhapur," an official said.

Kolhapur's Additional Municipal Commissioner, Rahul Rokade had previously requested assistance from the BMC for the cleaning of stormwater drains and in response to the request the BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani directed that the necessary equipment and personnel be sent to assistance in the district, the statement said.

"On July 30, 2024, under the instructions of BMC Commissioner Gagrani, two suction and jetting machines with recyclers were dispatched to Kolhapur. Each machine is accompanied by a team of four members. The team including drivers, technicians, and workers have arrived in Kolhapur for assistance to the district administration," the statement said.

In 2019 and 2021, similar flooding situations were addressed with support from BMC.

Kolhapur was last week hit by floods following heavy rains in the district and the local administration had relocated over 5,800 people from 1,379 families from the flood-affected areas, according to the PTI.

Around 3,080 domestic animals were also taken to safe places by the district administration.

The Panchganga river had started flowing above the danger mark and there was a possibility of further increase in the water level in the dam following incessant rains. The Maharashtra CM Shinde had also asked the administration to be on alert.

According to the news reports, a total of 54 roads, including 10 state highways, have been closed for traffic. The administration's daily report also mentioned the partial damage to more than 200 houses.