Maharashtra: Body of doctor who went missing on trek found

Dr. Nikhil, a resident of Kandivali, had embarked on a trek to Peb Fort accompanied by his father, Kishore, 51, his mother Sunita, 47, and friends from Panvel

Representative Image

The Neral police, aided by a group of trekkers, successfully located the dead body of Dr Nikhil Tannir, 24, who had gone missing during a trekking trip with his family on Sunday. After his family reported his disappearance, a manhunt was launched, and on Wednesday, the search team discovered the deceased doctor with the assistance of Sahyadri Trekkers and Nisarga Mitra.

Dr. Nikhil, a resident of Kandivali, had embarked on a trek to Peb Fort accompanied by his father, Kishore, 51, his mother Sunita, 47, and friends from Panvel. The trekking group consisted of approximately 10 individuals. As they began their descent from the fort on Sunday evening, Dr. Nikhil moved ahead while his parents followed closely behind. However, upon reaching a village at the base, they were unable to locate him. Their attempts to reach him by phone went unanswered.

“His parents waited for him for a while and returned home assuming his cellphone must have been switched off,” revealed Inspector Rajendra Tendulkar of Neral police station. “But when they arrived home, he was nowhere to be found.” Concerned, the family waited for a day before approaching the police station on Tuesday to register a missing persons complaint.

On Wednesday, a team comprising six Neral police officers and members of the Sahyadri Trekkers and Nisarga Mitra organizations initiated a search operation. After an exhaustive day-long search, they discovered a lifeless body in the valley. “Kishore Tannir, the father of Dr. Nikhil, has positively identified the body. It will be taken to the hospital before being handed over to the family,” confirmed Inspector Tendulkar.