Maharashtra: Both Sena factions to mark Shiv Sena Foundation Day on June 19

Both the Sena factions - led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde are gearing up to celebrate the foundation day of the Shiv Sena on June 19 across Maharashtra

The Shiv Sena was founded in 1966 by cartoonist turned-politician Balsaheb Thackeray who championed the cause of the sons of the soil.

On this day, Balasaheb had called upon people to attend a meeting at Dadar's Shivaji Park. Later, Bal Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena with his friends and gave his first speech.

The journey of Shiv Sena, an organisation standing in the name of Marathi identity, has been growing for five decades.

The factions are organising various events at two separate venues in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after the rebellion of CM Eknath Shinde against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Later, the Shiv Sena party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol were allotted later to CM Ekanth Shinde's faction.

The Thackeray faction was christened Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

This will be the first time the Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena after the split between the party last year.

According to PTI, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena will organise its event at NESCO ground in Goregaon, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its event in Shanmukhanand Hall at Sion. Both sides stake claim to be the real Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted the Uddhav Thackeray-led group was the real Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' said Thackeray will also address his supporters in Worli, which is the Assembly seat of his son and former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray. The Uddhav faction is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also including the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to the Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who is also the son of CM Eknath Shinde, said party workers from across the state will gather at the foundation day event.

Eknath Shinde's rebellion last year brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government, after which the former became chief minister on June 30 with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(with inputs from PTI)